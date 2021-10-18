e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 09:55 PM IST

Mumbai Police issues guidelines for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi; check out full list

FPJ Web Desk
Ajmer: A dargah illuminates with lights during Eid Milad-un-Nabi, in Ajmer, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

All processions on Eid-e-Milad prohibited, except one procession in Mumbai City district & one in Mumbai Suburban district of 5 trucks per procession with a max of 5 persons on each truck, with the prior permission of Police: Office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai.

(This is a developing copy)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 09:55 PM IST
