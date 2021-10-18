Mumbai Police issues guidelines for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi; check out full list

All processions on Eid-e-Milad prohibited, except one procession in Mumbai City district & one in Mumbai Suburban district of 5 trucks per procession with a max of 5 persons on each truck, with the prior permission of Police: Office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
(This is a developing copy)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)