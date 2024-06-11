Mumbai Police Issue Notices to EXIM Bank's Senior Official And His Family In Domestic Violence Case

Representative pic

The police have issued notices under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C) to Pravin Pandey, accused of domestic violence against his wife Shipra, who is a senior official at EXIM Bank, and also to his entire family, who are co-accused. Section 41A mandates that a police officer, before making an arrest without a warrant, must issue a notice to the person accused of committing an offense.

Till now, the police have not received any documents related to anticipatory bail from the accused.

Shipra Pravin Pandey, Branch Manager of Export Import Bank (EXIM), Mumbai, filed an FIR against her husband Pravin Pandey and her in-laws at Malabar Hill police station, alleging physical assault and mental torture for money.

According to the FIR, Shipra and Pravin got married in 2013 and were staying in an apartment next to her in-laws. After five months, Pravin and his family allegedly started asking for money from Shipra’s father for business purposes. Shipra used to pay the amount requested by her in-laws from her salary to save her father from any distress. Pravin allegedly assaulted her physically for not getting money from her father, and her in-laws also allegedly abused her and encouraged Pravin's behavior.

After three years of marriage, Pravin and his family began pressuring Shipra to have a child. Although she wasn’t ready, she succumbed to their pressure and got pregnant in February 2016. That same year, in March, Pravin left his job, began consuming alcohol excessively, and assaulted her physically almost every day.

In September 2016, Shipra was forced to pay 10 lakh rupees to Pravin’s friend, Vikas Jaiswal, for business investment.

In 2017, Shipra left her house with her child and started staying in Malabar Hills, where she currently resides. Pravin allegedly threatened her at her workplace as well.

An FIR has been registered against several family members, including Pravin Pandey, Surendra Pandey (father-in-law), Indu Pandey (mother-in-law), Piyush Pandey (brother-in-law), Abha Pandey, and Tapti Pandey (sisters-in-law). Sections 323, 34, 498-A, 504, and 506 have been imposed on all of them.