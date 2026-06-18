Mumbai Police Introduces Reverse Lane On Nehru Nagar Bridge To Ease Traffic Congestion, Bringing Relief To Office-Goers

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Thursday started a reverse lane on the Nehru Nagar Bridge, which connects Chunabhatti to BKC, easing traffic congestion and ensuring a safer commute for travellers.

The lane is accessible in the morning between 8:00 am to 10:00 am. The introduction of the lane has brought much relief to commuters, as it is expected to improve traffic flow and make travel faster for Mumbaikars.

Public transport initiative launched

Earlier, following developments in the Middle East and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity, the MMRDA, in association with WRI India, launched the BKC Weekly Public Transport Day initiative on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The initiative aims to encourage individuals, employees and organisations across the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to commute by public or shared transport every Friday.

The announcement was made after conducting a high-level roundtable attended by senior government officials, transport agencies, corporate leaders and mobility experts, who collectively adopted the resolution.

BKC enters new connectivity era

BKC, one of the most important business hubs in India, hosts nearly 2 lakh formal jobs and an equal number of informal jobs. It also houses nearly 75 per cent of BSE Sensex companies and 50 per cent of Nifty 50 companies, making it one of the country’s most important economic centres.

Meanwhile, the initiative gains significance as BKC enters a new era of connectivity. The recently operational Metro Line 3 has already brought parts of the district within walking distance, while upcoming Metro Lines 2B and 4 are expected to place almost the entire business district within one kilometre of a metro station, creating smoother and more sustainable commutes across the region.

Inspired by Bengaluru model

It is worth noting that the initiative drew inspiration from successful behavioural change initiatives implemented in Bengaluru, where corporate mobility programmes generated more than 36,000 metro rides in a single month.

Tomorrow will mark the second day of the initiative, and it will provide an opportunity to observe employees' response to the new initiative supported by the MMRDA.

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