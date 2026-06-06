Mumbai Mobility Update: MMRDA Launches India’s First Weekly Public Transport Day In BKC Every Friday

MMRDA and WRI India launch a first-of-its-kind initiative encouraging BKC's workforce to switch to public transport every Friday | File Photo

Mumbai, June 6: In response to the Prime Minister's call urging citizens to use public transport and in alignment with the Government of Maharashtra's circular encouraging government employees to use public transport and senior government officials to use metro, suburban rail or bus at least once a week, MMRDA, in association with WRI India, on the occasion of World Environment Day, launched the BKC Weekly Public Transport Day initiative — a first-of-its-kind initiative for a business district in India.

The announcement was made during a high-level roundtable attended by senior government officials, transport agencies, corporate leaders and mobility experts, who collectively adopted a resolution to encourage employees and organisations across Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to commute by public or shared transport every Friday.

BKC Goes Car-Free Every Friday



MMRDA Launches Weekly Public Transport Day in BKC to Promote Sustainable Mobility



Every Friday, BKC will choose public transport. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the MMRDA, in collaboration with WRI India, has launched the 'BKC Weekly Public… pic.twitter.com/K5TmX1ln9I — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) June 6, 2026

Commuter patterns and challenges

As India’s premier business district, BKC hosts nearly 2 lakh formal jobs and an equal or higher number of informal jobs. It also houses 75 percent of BSE Sensex companies and 50 percent of Nifty 50 companies, making it one of the country’s most important economic centres.

Despite growing public transport connectivity, mobility studies presented during the roundtable revealed that 52 percent of commuters continue to rely on personal vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws, while only 25 percent use public transport for their daily commute. More than 54 percent of commuters spend over two hours travelling every day, while one in five spends more than three hours.

The discussions highlighted that congestion, inadequate first-and-last-mile connectivity and limited transport choices remain among the biggest challenges faced by commuters travelling to BKC.

At the same time, survey findings indicated a significant opportunity for change, with 82 percent of commuters expressing willingness to shift to public transport if services become more reliable, comfortable and convenient.

Official statements and pledges

Speaking at the event, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said: “BKC is one of India’s most important business districts and has the potential to demonstrate how collective action can transform urban mobility. Nearly two lakh professionals commute to BKC every day from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Even a modest shift towards public transport and shared mobility can significantly reduce congestion, improve travel efficiency, lower emissions and enhance quality of life. Through Weekly Public Transport Day, we are creating a movement that can become a model for business districts across India.”

“Meaningful change begins with each one of us. As the Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, I believe we must lead by example. My entire MMRDA team and I have pledged to support this initiative by using public transport on Fridays and encouraging a culture of sustainable mobility. Together, through small but consistent actions, we can create a cleaner, greener and more efficient Mumbai.”

Infrastructure and future connectivity

The initiative gains further significance as BKC enters a new era of connectivity. The recently operational Metro Line 3 has already brought parts of the district within walking distance of rapid transit, while upcoming Metro Lines 2B and 4 are expected to place almost the entire business district within one kilometre of a metro station, creating unprecedented opportunities for sustainable commuting.

Participants also discussed a range of interventions to strengthen public transport adoption, including enhanced feeder bus services, improved pedestrian infrastructure, better integration with the Mumbai One platform, dedicated auto-rickshaw facilities near transit hubs and corporate incentive programmes that reward employees for choosing sustainable modes of travel.

The discussion drew inspiration from successful behavioural change initiatives implemented in Bengaluru, where corporate mobility programmes generated more than 36,000 metro rides in a single month.

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National model for sustainable commuting

The BKC Weekly Public Transport Day initiative is expected to serve as a national model, demonstrating how government agencies, transport operators and businesses can work together to create cleaner, less congested and more sustainable urban centres.

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