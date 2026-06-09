Will BKC Go Completely Car-Free Every Friday? MMRDA Clarifies After 'Public Transport Day' Announcement Sparks Confusion |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) announcement of a weekly 'Public Transport Day' in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has triggered confusion among commuters, with many wondering whether private vehicles will be restricted or if the initiative applies to everyone travelling through the business district.

Is this rule only for people going to BKC? What about people going thru BKC, for instance to the airport ? https://t.co/8TfPlXn3Ac — Latha Venkatesh (@latha_venkatesh) June 8, 2026

Questions began surfacing on social media soon after MMRDA announced that nearly two lakh professionals working in BKC would be encouraged to use trains, metro services and buses every Friday starting June 12. Journalist Latha Venkatesh was among those seeking clarity, asking whether the move was a rule only for people heading to BKC or whether it would also affect those travelling through the area, including commuters going to the airport.

MMRDA Issues Clarification On 'Public Transport Day' Initiative

In response, MMRDA clarified that the initiative is not a vehicle ban, traffic restriction or mandatory rule. Instead, it is a voluntary campaign aimed at encouraging employees, organisations and citizens to adopt public transport at least once a week.

As an organisation committed to sustainable and efficient urban mobility, MMRDA believes meaningful change begins by leading through action.



MMRDA officials and employees will adopt public transport on Fridays, encouraging citizens, professionals and organisations across BKC to… — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) June 9, 2026

"As an organisation committed to sustainable and efficient urban mobility, MMRDA believes meaningful change begins by leading through action," the authority said, adding that its own officials and employees will use public transport on Fridays to encourage wider participation.

The authority further stated that the BKC Weekly Public Transport Day initiative is designed to build awareness, promote smarter travel habits and increase the use of public transport rather than impose any restrictions on private vehicles.

The campaign was launched in association with WRI India during a high-level roundtable attended by government officials, transport agencies and corporate leaders. Participants adopted a resolution encouraging organisations across BKC to motivate employees to choose public or shared transport every Friday.

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Initiative Backed By Studies Done By Authorities

The initiative comes as studies show that 52 per cent of BKC commuters still depend on private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws, despite growing metro and suburban rail connectivity. With Metro Line 3 already operational and upcoming Metro Lines 2B and 4 set to improve accessibility further, authorities believe the district is well-positioned to shift towards more sustainable commuting patterns.

For now, however, MMRDA has made it clear: BKC will not be car-free on Fridays and no commuter is being compelled to abandon private vehicles. The initiative remains a voluntary push towards greener mobility rather than an enforceable rule.

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