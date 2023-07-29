Mumbai Police Gets 13 Cyber Cells, Cops To Get Special Training To Handle Online Crimes

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday inaugurated 13 cyber cells – one for each of the 13 police zones.

While inaugurating, he mentioned the absolute need for cyber prevention which begins with training the force to tackle investigation in cyber crime.

Cyber Shield

The 13 ‘special’ cyber cells are launched with the support of the State Bank of India under their project named ‘Cyber Shield’. These cyber cells, at every zone, will be a benefit for police stations to directly approach them at the zonal cell levels, where they can seek help with cyber crimes.

Read Also FPJ Cyber Secure: Sonu Nigam Warns Of Scamster Trying To Extort Money From His Fans

While speaking to the press, Phansalkar said that they are aiming to train every constable and officer of Mumbai Police – the 101s of cybercrime, cyber security, and cyber investigation – given the rise of cyber-related offences – both reported and unreported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SBI to offer financial help to Cyber Cells

The State Bank of India will be providing financial assistance for the purchase of hardware and software – which will be used in the cyber cells.

Mumbai Police already have cyber units in each police station where two plus cops are placed to tackle cyber-related criminal offences. These newly launched cyber cells are said to further build capacities as the number of cases is on the rise, and we need to do more than enough to fight the menace, said Phansalkar.

SBI Chairperson Dinesh Khara and Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti too were present at the event held at Azad Maidan Police Club on Friday evening.