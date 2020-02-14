Mumbai Police get CCTV footage where actor Shahbaz Khan was caught in the act

Mumbai: Two days after Oshiwara Police booked film and television actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 19-year-old woman on Tuesday evening, officers investigating the case said on Thursday that they had managed to recover the CCTV camera footage of the premises near Oberoi Sky Garden where the incident is alleged to have taken place.

Police officers said the footage will serve as `strong evidence’ against the actor, as he can be seen touching the teen inappropriately.

Police said the actor had gone to confront the complainant, his daughter’s friend, over a squabble leading to a fight, when the incident is said to have occurred. While police are yet to make arrests, they have recorded statements of the victim and an eyewitness.

Police officers from Oshiwara police station, on condition of anonymity, said the CCTV footage shows Khan inappropriately touching the teen and then hitting her with a wooden stick, as described in the woman’s complaint to the police.

“We have secured CCTV footage from the premises which supports the woman’s allegations. The footage shows Khan touching the girl inappropriately and then assaulting her,” said an officer, who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, Khan had said that the allegations levelled against him were baseless and he had gone to confront the teenagers for allegedly manhandling his daughter, who was ambushed near their Versova residence.

Police said Khan’s daughter was called by her friends for calling one of her friend’s boyfriend at odd hours and was slightly pushed on the scooter. At that time, Khan’s wife came to her daughter’s rescue and sorted out the matter.

Khan was booked under relevant IPC sections for touching inappropriately and outraging her modesty using word or action. While no arrests were made, police have already recorded statements of the complainant and an eyewitness to the crime.

Soon after Khan was booked by Oshiwara police, his daughter approached Versova police and lodged a complaint against her friend for assault. “We have registered a case and are investigating the matter, however the feud that led to the assault was over the complainant calling the accused teen’s boyfriend at odd hours,” said Bhushan Rane, ACP (DN Nagar Division).