Mumbai Police Files Case Of Fraud Against 'Finfluencer' Ashesh Mehta, Wife Shivangi On Shiv Sena Leader's Complaint

A case of alleged fraud had been registered by the Amboli police against Ashesh Mehta and Shivangi Lad Mehta of Bliss Consultants, a finance company operating from Goregaon, for duping a large number of investors of several crores of rupees. The FIR was filed by ex MLA Krishna Hegde of the Shiv Sena.

Hegde said he apprised special police commissioner Deven Bharti of the alleged racket following which bank accounts worth Rs 160 crore of the Mehtas were frozen. Hegde claimed that an offence under the NDPS Act was earlier registered against the couple in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, Bliss Consultants is not a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered portfolio management service (PMS) or alternative investment fund (AIF) company.

