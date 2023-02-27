Mumbai: Police constable injured in hit-and-run incident on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Bandra Worli Sea Link | PTI

A police constable was injured in a hit-and-run incident by an audi driver on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link around 2 am on Saturday while they were writing a panchnama in connection with a minor accident that had occurred at the toll plaza.

The accused fled the scene, the police are tracing the vehicle.

According to the police, the constable - Bankat Baban Navgire - and Sub-Inspector Pandurang Pokale were on duty regarding a minor accident between two cars at the toll plaza when suddenly a red Audi car hit Navgire and fled the spot.

Navgire was rushed to the hospital where he underwent treatment for a hairline fracture.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras at the spot and a case has been registered at the Bandra police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 279 and 337, which deals with rash driving.

“The accused is being currently traced and will be arrested soon,” said a police official.

