Mumbai: Police arrests wife for killing husband with the help of lover

In an enthralling update to the murder case of a 23-year-old man, the Saki Naka police arrested Rubina Sheikh (22) yesterday, who was on the run after allegedly murdering her husband in their residence two nights ago. Rubina became the prime suspect in the case as she was unreachable soon after.

The deceased, Naseem (22), was found dead in his house in the Sarvar Chawl on the Khairani Road in Sakinaka. The matter came to light when neighbours grew suspicious of a foul smell from the Sheikh residence and alerted the police. Based on the level of decomposition, the police suspected that Naseem had been dead for two days.

According to police officials, Rubina was traced through cellular location mapping and Call Detail Records (CDRs) analysis, which led the police to Titwala in the Thane district. "After we traced her location, a team was sent to arrest her. She was hiding in Titwala with her paramour, identified as Mohammad Farooki (21)," said senior police inspector Balwant Deshmukh.

Rubina, in her interrogation, allegedly told the police that Naseem would always suspect her of infidelity and abuse her for this reason, leading to severe marital discord between them. On the night of the murder, Rubina, after one such argument, hit Naseem on the head with a steel vessel. A furious Naseem woke up and started assaulting her, and Rubina made a panic call to Farooki, who rushed to the spot.

"Both the accused then overpowered and smothered Naseem to death using a pillow and fled the scene," Deshmukh said. The officers said Rubina and Farooki have been charged with murder and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code.