Mumbai: Police arrest three for 64 house breaking thefts

Mumbai: The property cell of city crime branch arrested three members of a gang with as many as 64 offences of house-breaking thefts registered against them on Wednesday.

The arrested trio were wanted in different parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane for housebreaking and trespassing crimes committed in broad daylight. They were booked and arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In a constant crackdown to close unsolved cases, the property cell has been working round the clock. Earlier this week, a team led by assistant police inspector Sunil Mane received a tip-off about three wanted accused in a Mahim housebreaking case were meeting near Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road at Kanjurmarg.

Accordingly, a trap was set for the accused trio and policemen in civil clothes were deployed around the area.

Police said that on Wednesday afternoon, based on the information received, they intercepted the three men and frisked them, after which they were arrested.

The arrested trio, identified as Dnyanshekhar Shetty, 37, Mohan Shetty, 27 and Loknath Shetty, 23 had broken into a house at Mahim and decamped with 70 tolas of gold worth Rs 27 lakh. When police received a complaint, they scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and fanned out teams to trace the accused.

The arrested trio would pose as salesmen or delivery boys and do a recce of the housing societies, to identify the empty houses and societies without watchmen and CCTV cameras.

After a proper recce, the trio would break into the homes and decamp with cash and valuables. The bounty would be later split equally among them, said police.

Assistant police inspector Sunil Mane said, the accused were all history sheeters and had served time in jail for similar crimes. Dnyanshekhar and Mohan, both residents of Kanjurmarg, had 35 and 18 offences registered against them in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and railways respectively. Meanwhile, Loknath had 11 cases registered against him in the same regions.