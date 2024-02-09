Mumbai Police Arrest Accused Mauris Noronha's Bodyguard Amarendra Mishra In Shiv Sena UBT Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's Fatal Shooting

Mauris Noronha (left) and Amarendra Mishra (right) |

Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested the bodyguard of accused Mauris Noronha on Friday in the fatal shooting of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar. Amarendra Mishra was arrested under Arms Act Sections 29B and 30.

The murder case of Ghosalkar has been transferred to the Crime Branch, with officers from Crime Branch Unit 12 and 11 comprising the investigation team.

Sources indicate that Noronha used a pistol registered under Mishra's name, who possessed an all-India license for the firearm. Mishra, associated with Mauris for the past three to four months, originally hails from Uttar Pradesh. The weapon was stored in the locker of Noronha's office, and the firearm had a capacity of 15 bullets. Out of the five rounds fired from the same pistol, three hit Ghosalkar. After shooting Ghosalkar, Noronha went to the first floor of his office and shot himself dead.

'I will not leave Abhishek'

According to sources, Noronha's wife's statement provides clarity in the case, suggesting that the accused, previously jailed for about five months in a rape case, suspected Ghosalkar's involvement. After his release, he harbored anger and repeatedly expressed to his wife, "I will not leave Abhishek."

Norohna's family includes his mother, wife and a daughter. Approximately 10 individuals' statements have been recorded by the crime branch.

Following Ghosalkar's murder, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government would carefully examine matters such as the existence of firearms, licensing procedures, the source of firearms, and additional precautions required for issuing licenses.

Mumbai Police detain one in Ghosalkar's case

Mumbai Police detained Mehul Parikh in connection with the murder case. During a Facebook Live session at Noronha's office, Parikh arrived, and moments later, Noronha shot Ghosalkar and himself. The police are investigating Parikh's potential involvement in the incident.

Police confirmed that Noronha did not possess a licensed pistol or revolver. The weapon used in the incident is under investigation, with sources suggesting it belongs to Norohna's bodyguard, allegedly made in an ordnance factory in Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai Police sources reveal that Noronha's gun did not have a license issued by them but was linked to Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh, where the bodyguard had a gun with a valid license. The police emphasise their stringent process for issuing gun licenses in Mumbai, involving thorough investigation and documentation.

A case has been registered against the deceased Mauris under various sections, including 302 of the IPC, Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, Section 37 (1) (A), and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.