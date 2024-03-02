Mumbai: Police API, Wife Face FIR For Alleged Threats & Non-Repayment Of Money Taken On Interest

An FIR has been registered against an Assistant police Inspector (API) working in Mumbai Police and his wife for threatening and intimidating by not returning the money taken on interest. The complainant had given a written complaint to the DCP. After which DB Marg police took cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR. API had taken money on interest for a poultry farm in his wife's name.

Details of case

According to the information received from DB Marg police, the complainant had given a written complaint in the matter, after which the police called the complainant Prakash Sheth and recorded his statement and registered an FIR against API Umesh Sapkal and his wife in the matter.

According to the information received from the police, in 2020, when Sapkal was working at Marine Drive Police Station, he took Rs 5.51 lakh from Prakash Seth for three months. Sapkal paid interest for a few days but later did not pay the money.

Read Also Chhattisgarh: FIR Against 12 People For Religious Hate Mongering

When the complainant asked for his money from Sapkal, he even threatened the police. After this the complainant reached the police station and lodged an FIR.

A police officer told that when Sapkal did not return the money to the complainant, he sent him a letter asking for his money. In response to this letter, Sapkal's wife Rupal had written that my husband is in the police and you had the courage to file a complaint against him in the police.