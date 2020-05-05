Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami of 'browbeating'; Maharashtra Government moves Supreme Court

The Maharashtra Government has filed an application on behalf of Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai (Zone III) in the Supreme Court against Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, alleging that Goswami is "hampering the investigation" and “browbeating” the police through his shows.

In their application, the Maharashtra Government has said that Arnab Goswami has used Republic's Twitter handles and alleged that "the police was biased against the Petitioner (Goswami)" and "the police are unnecessarily questioning the Petitioner for several hours". Also, in his show 'Puchta Hai Bharat', Goswami is alleged to have made false claims of corruption against the Deputy Commissioner.

“The petitioner (Goswami) had gone on air narrating his story and also carried his entourage of reporters, cameraman etc inside the police station, where he virtually commanded the police to do certain certain things and act in a certain way, as propounded by him. Ever since the occurrence and registration of case, the petitioner has made a media spectacle of the entire incident at every stage,” read the Maharashtra Government's application in the apex court.

The application further said that Arnab Goswami is misusing his position as a journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV with the aim of "browbeating, terrorising and intimidating the Investigating Officer".

The Maharashtra Government's petition has sought a direction “to insulate the investigating agency from any pressure, threat and coercion”, so that that the investigation can be carried out in a “fair and transparent manner”.

Earlier, various FIRs were filed against Goswami for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi over the lynching of sadhus in Maharashtra's Palghar in his news show on April 21. However, on April 24, Goswami was granted interim protection by the top court. The Mumbai Police is investigating these FIRs.