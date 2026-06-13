Mumbai POCSO Court Rejects Bail Plea Of ACP Jitendra Navnit In Alleged Molestation Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Worli | Representative Image

Mumbai: The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has rejected the bail application of Assistant Commissioner of Police Jitendra Navnit, who was arrested on April 24 for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl at a Worli public garden.

While rejecting the plea, the court observed that the victim, being just nine years old, had no reason to falsely implicate Navnit. “The accused in the present crime is a police officer of high rank and has knowledge not just of the offence, but also of its implications. The complicity of the accused can be gathered from the papers on record,” the court noted.

According to the Mumbai police, the incident occurred when Navnit allegedly approached the girl while she was playing, performed an obscene act, and forced her to touch him inappropriately. Distressed by the ordeal, the girl ran home and narrated the incident to her mother, a domestic helper, who immediately approached the Worli police.

A police team was dispatched to the scene, and following a preliminary investigation and identification of the accused, Navnit was arrested within hours.

In his bail plea, Navnit claimed he was innocent and falsely implicated. The prosecution opposed the application, stating that the gravity of the offence is aggravated by his position and that granting bail could allow him to influence witnesses and evade trial. The victim also opposed the plea.

Considering these objections, the court denied bail, emphasising the severity of the offence and the potential misuse of authority by the accused if released.