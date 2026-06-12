Mumbai: BMC's POSH Committee Submits Report In Sexual Harassment Case Against Accused Officer; SPGRC To Review Findings

BMC's POSH Committee submits its inquiry report on allegations against administrative officer Irfan Pathan for further review by the designated authority | File Photo

Mumbai, June 12: The BMC's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee has submitted its report in the alleged sexual harassment case against administrative officer Irfan Pathan to the Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee at the Workplace & Savitribai Phule Women's Resource Centre (SPGRC).

The centre will review the findings and recommendations by the POSH committee in its next scheduled meeting, following which the final decision on action against Pathan will be sent to the BMC's chief protocol officer for implementation, civic sources said.

POSH committee report submitted

The internal committee's report was submitted on Thursday, without recording Pathan's statement in person, as he did not appear before the committee despite three reminders. However, Pathan responded via email, denying all allegations against him, sources added.

Transfer and absence from duty

Meanwhile, Pathan, who was transferred from the Municipal Commissioner’s office to the Environment Department following registration of the FIR, is allegedly absconding. BMC officials confirmed that he has not joined duty at the Environment Department.

Allegations and FIR

On May 5, the Azad Maidan police station registered an FIR against Pathan (55), posted at the Municipal Commissioner’s office, for sexual harassment of a 30-year-old female employee in the same department.

The victim, who joined BMC service on compensatory grounds a few months ago, has accused Pathan of harassment, inappropriate behaviour, workplace misconduct and stalking outside the office. She also alleged that he sent letters and unwanted messages and issued memos against her without valid reason.

The police have served a notice to him and released him, as the offence carries a punishment of less than seven years.

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Civic officials’ remarks

Officials from the BMC said that Pathan did not have good conduct at the workplace and that several other employees were troubled by his behaviour. They opined that he should be arrested and suspended immediately to prevent potential harassment of more employees, especially women.

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