Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To 21-Year-Old Law Student Accused Of Selling Obscene Videos Online

Mumbai, June 12: The sessions court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a 21-year-old law student booked for allegedly selling obscene videos of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat online.
Case details
The case was registered on a complaint by a cyber police constable, who claimed he found an Instagram channel, Argo Search, on March 26 while monitoring social media platforms.
Allegations and defence
The prosecution alleged the student was selling obscene videos for monetary gain and sought custodial interrogation to seize his device. The student denied the allegations, saying he was neither the creator nor the publisher.
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Court observation
The court noted that data already available online could not be expected to be sold.
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