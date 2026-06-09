Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To 71-Year-Old Former Company Director In Property Forgery Case

Mumbai Sessions Court Refuses Relief To Former Company Director Accused Of Using Forged Government Documents In Alleged Land Fraud | File Image

Mumbai, June 8: The sessions court has rejected the bail application of 71-year-old Prakash Dubey, former director of Pooja Land Premises Pvt Ltd, booked for misuse of the official stamp of the Collector’s Office, Borivli, and the Joint Deputy Registrar, Borivali, to transfer land in the name of the company. This came to light during a hearing in the Bombay High Court and the probe was initiated.

Details of the property fraud

The fraud came to light during a Bombay High Court hearing regarding a 2010 property dispute. Two differently titled documents – a general power of attorney and an irrevocable power of attorney – were presented under the same registration number, prompting the High Court to order a verification on October 9, 2025.

The documents concerned the land transfer from original owner Kamruddin Sheikh to Pooja Land Premises through his wife, Sultana. The company claimed the transaction was valid and executed through legitimate banking channels.

However, a verification report revealed both documents were forged using counterfeit government seals, stamps and fabricated signatures to create false revenue receipts. A case was registered at Kasturba Marg police station before being transferred to the property cell.

Bail plea rejected

Dubey, a Dahisar (East) resident, sought bail arguing he was arrested solely based on a co-accused’s statement and cannot face criminal liability merely for being a former director. The prosecution opposed the plea, naming him a beneficiary of the fraudulent transaction.

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The court rejected the bail plea, noting that the offence involves private cheating, misuse of government authority, and fraudulent land encroachment. It observed that granting bail at this stage would adversely affect the investigation and undermine public confidence in the justice system.

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