Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Partial Stretch Of Coastal Road

Top view of Mumbai Coastal Road that stretches from Princess Street in Marine Drive to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link. | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a partial stretch of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) ambitious coastal road project on February 9. Initially slated for abhoomi poojan led by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, the haste inauguration of the road by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised eyebrows amid the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the enforcement of the election code of conduct.

According to reports, the southbound stretch from Worli to Marine Drive will be inaugurated. The coastal road that stretches from Princess Street in Marine Drive to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link has been a long-anticipated project to tackle the traffic congestion.

Read Also Mumbai News: 1st Phase Of Coastal Road Project To Be Completed By Early February

The coastal road is expected to remain functional from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 8 pm. It will be closed on the weekends to facilitate the remaining construction work. The proposed toll of Rs 85 for using the coastal road was rejected by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The total project cost of Rs 13,984 crore comprises a construction cost of Rs 9,384 crore, with the remaining funds allocated to administrative charges, physical infrastructure, water and sewerage facilities, cost contingencies, supervision, compensation for mangroves, and the relocation of utilities. The overall progress of the project stands at 84 per cent.