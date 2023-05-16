Mumbai: Permanent augmentation of Dadar-Manmad & Dadar-Dhule Specials

Representative pic | File pic

In a move to enhance passenger capacity and improve travel convenience, the Indian Railways has announced the permanent augmentation of Dadar-Manmad and Dadar-Dhule Special trains. The augmentation will be effective from May 18 for Dadar-Manmad Special and from 20th May 2023 for Dadar-Dhule Special.

Details of the augmentation

The revised composition for Train No. 02101/02102 Dadar-Manmad Special will now include 1 AC Chair Car, 1 Sleeper Class, 8 Second Class Seating, and 5 General Second Class coaches, including 2 General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Vans.

Similarly, Train No. 01065/01066 Dadar-Dhule Special will have a revised composition consisting of 1 AC Chair Car, 1 Sleeper Class, 8 Second Class Seating, and 5 General Second Class coaches, including 2 General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Vans.

Bookings to start from May 17

The booking for the newly augmented Sleeper Class coach will commence from May 17 at all computerised reservation centers and through the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at www.irctc.co.in. Additionally, three General Second Class coaches will be operated as Unreserved coaches and can be booked through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS).

Strict COVID SOPs

Passengers are urged to strictly adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour during their journey to ensure their safety as well as the safety of fellow travellers. Following the prescribed guidelines and precautions is essential to mitigate the risk of transmission and maintain a healthy travel environment.

The Indian Railways continues to take steps towards providing a comfortable and secure travel experience for passengers. The permanent augmentation of these special trains will cater to the growing demand and offer enhanced travel options for those commuting between Dadar-Manmad and Dadar-Dhule routes.