Mumbai: People spreading coronavirus rumour will face action

Meawhile, Municipal Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) AB Missal appealed the people to avoid buying masks if they suspect being infected by the deadly virus. The civic chief said that there is no need to hoard masks if there is no need. "Only suspected and infected persons should use the mask," said Misal. He added that the civic body has already set up a 10-bed isolated ward in the civic hospital in Vashi.

Misal said that there is a sufficient number of masks in the hospital. “I have asked the health department to procure masks and required medicine if there is a need,” said Modal. However, he added that there is no need to buy mask if there is no symptoms of coronavirus.

The civic health official Babasaheb Sonawan of NMMC said that there is a stock of around 400 masks in Vashi hospital, where they have created 10-bed isolated ward.

The civic body has also put on alert all the 23 civic medical posts to keep a tap on patients coming with symptoms similar to Coronavirus. “We are distributing pamphlets and putting banners to make people aware about the virus and precautions to be taken,” said Sonawane.