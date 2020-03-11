Mumbai: People spreading coronavirus rumour will face action

Navi Mumbai: With the number suspected cases of coronavirus increasing by the day in India, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMP) has warned of strict action if anyone is found spreading rumours.
Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commission of PCMC, said that they are on alert with respect to the epidemic and are ready to handle the situation. However, he warned of strict action for spreading rumours. "Social media is full of messages related to coronavirus. There are messages spreading wrong information about it, especially it's treatment. We are tracking the situation in Panvel," he said. He added that that not a single case has been reported in the area so far.
Meawhile, Municipal Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) AB Missal appealed the people to avoid buying masks if they suspect being infected by the deadly virus. The civic chief said that there is no need to hoard masks if there is no need. "Only suspected and infected persons should use the mask," said Misal. He added that the civic body has already set up a 10-bed isolated ward in the civic hospital in Vashi.
Misal said that there is a sufficient number of masks in the hospital. “I have asked the health department to procure masks and required medicine if there is a need,” said Modal. However, he added that there is no need to buy mask if there is no symptoms of coronavirus.
The civic health official Babasaheb Sonawan of NMMC said that there is a stock of around 400 masks in Vashi hospital, where they have created 10-bed isolated ward.
The civic body has also put on alert all the 23 civic medical posts to keep a tap on patients coming with symptoms similar to Coronavirus. “We are distributing pamphlets and putting banners to make people aware about the virus and precautions to be taken,” said Sonawane.
Sonawane said that people coming to Mumbai from Iran, Italy or countries where Coronavirus infection has been found are already scanned at the airport and people who will be found positive will be admitted in the isolation ward in Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. However, they have sent letters to all the hospitals in Navi Mumbai and put them on alert.