Mumbai: Pediatric task force issues SOPs to reopen schools

In its 20-page presentation to the School Education Department on reorganising schools amidst the pandemic, the pediatric task force listed a slew of measures to ensure the Covid-19 protocols are followed. To maintain social distance, it suggested a reduction in the number of students, staggered school hours and days and reorganisation of classrooms. “The task force has advised schools to function in two shifts in reduced hours of not more than four hours each. The staff should be fully vaccinated,” a school education department officer said. The school must also restrict the use of lifts and the number of occupants.

Students should be screened at the entry point. They should be encouraged to walk to school. School buses should be well ventilated. More buses and vans should be deployed with reduced seating capacity and more trips. “Schools must organise a virtual parents and teachers association (PTA) meeting to apprise parents of the new procedures before reopening schools and at regular intervals,” said the official. The presentation is in the Free Press Journal’s possession.

Schools must install sanitiser stations and deep clean the entire premises.The task force recommended the involvement of parents who are doctors in the school clinic. The clinic should be equipped with a thermometer, pulse oximeter, medicines (like paracetamol and ORS) and first aid box. Teachers should be trained to inspect a sick child and watch out for psychological effects, such as distress, self-harm or severe weight gain or loss. Parents and doctors must be informed about the same.

The task force suggested that Corporate Social Responsibility funds can be used to provide poor students with smartphones/tablets and Wi-Fi. Classroom infrastructure can be refurbished. Provision for medical equipment and transport can be made.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:42 PM IST