Mumbai: Pay your electricity bills and get attractive discounts, says BEST Undertaking

"If the consumer pays November 2020 bill in full immediately, the consumer shall get relief as follows which will be adjusted/credited in the next bill. The DPC (delayed payment charges) and IoA (interest on arrears) on the electricity usage of April, May, June, July, August, September, and October 2020 will be waived off. Consumers will also get a 2% rebate on bills of April, May, June, July, August, September, and October 2020," BEST said.

While the second scheme is for payment in installments. "If the November bill is paid in three equal installments, the DPC and IoA on the electricity usage of April, May, June, July, August, September, and October 2020 will be waived off, while 1% rebate will be given on bills during the same month and IoA will not be charged if all the installments are paid in time," BEST said.

The third scheme is for Consumers who have already paid their bills in time. "For consumers who have already paid their bills in time shall be given relief from DPC, IoA paid by them if any on the bills of April, May, June, July, August, September and October 2020. Those who have paid the said bills in time shall get 2% prompt payment discount," the BEST Undertaking said.