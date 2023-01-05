Mumbai: Passengers demand more rush-hour trains as crowd strength reaches pre-Covid era | Representative pic

Mumbai: Keeping in mind the increasing numbers of passengers in local trains on Central Railway, the Passengers’ body has demanded more trains, especially during the rush hours.

Currently around 40 lakh passengers travel daily in 1,810 services being operated by CR on weekdays. Before Covid, the daily average was around 44 lakh.

Rush hours almost like pre-Covid era

“Now the crowd during the rush hours is almost like pre-Covid era. The Railways need to re-think crowd management,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, chairman of Suburban Passengers’ Association.

In a letter to the CR, besides demanding more local services during rush hours, Deshmukh has also requested that platforms be built on 5th and 6th line at Dombivli, considered one of the major suburban stations with a daily footfall of around 2.75 lakh.

Deshmukh told FPJ on Thursday, “We are going to meet the Railway Minister soon to discuss several crowd control measures, including introduction of a few shuttle services with 24 coaches between CSMT and Kalyan during rush hours. Apart from that, opening of Airoli-Kalwa link railway route to decongest Thane station will be key points.”

“We are trying our best to operate a maximum number of suburban services, with the current daily services it is difficult to introduce additional services,” railway officials said.

“Work on the 5th and 6th line up to CSMT is underway, after completion of this path, we can introduce additional local services; but it will take time. We are targeting December 2025 to complete the project up to Parel. Currently the 5th line is available between Kalyan and LTT.” an official told FPJ.

Main demands of the Passengers’ body

More local services during rush hours

Expansion of 15 car local services up to Titwala and Badalapur

More shuttle services between Kayan-Karjat and Kalyan-Kasara

Suburban terminus at Vangani

Platform in Kalwa car shed

New platform on 5th 6th line at Dombivali

Opening of Airoli - Kalwa link

