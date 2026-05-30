Mumbai: Part Of Magathane-Goregaon 120-Ft DP Road To Open In June, Boosting Lokhandwala-WEH Connectivity | file pic

Mumbai: A part of the Magathane-to-Goregaon 120-feet Development Plan (DP) road is likely to be inaugurated in June, bringing relief to residents of Lokhandwala and adjoining areas who currently depend on Akurli Road to access the Western Express Highway (WEH). The project falls under the Chief Minister’s war room, and regular briefings are being given to the Chief Minister on its progress.

Read Also BMC Approves Cutting Of 1,900 Trees For Coastal Road North Project Amid Environmental Concerns

The 500mt stretch lies between Lokhandwala and Thakur Village via Singh Estate. The road is expected to improve connectivity for more than 20,000 residents of Lokhandwala Township and ease traffic on Akurli Road, also benefiting residents of Damu Nagar, Kranti Nagar and Hanuman Nagar.

A BMC officer said the Magathane-to-Goregaon DP road is 5.5km long and runs parallel to the WEH. “During the construction of this DP road, three patches with illegal structures fell along the planned alignment. Structures at two locations have already been removed, and for the remaining patch, we are seeking permission from the relevant departments to proceed with demolition. In June, a part of the road will be opened to the public,” the officer said.

The road project had been delayed for several years due to illegal structures. Between Lokhandwala and Thakur Village, a 330mt encroached stretch has been cleared, while around 85mt of the alignment included a transit camp, which is being demolished. The road work is now in its final stage.

Part of the commercial area, as well as 300 structures of Singh Estate, existed along this stretch. The private company handed over its portion of the land to the BMC in 2018, while the structures at Singh Estate were demolished in March this year after all project-affected persons were rehabilitated.

Read Also Pune: Civic Chief Reviews Flood Mitigation Works At Ekta Nagari On Sinhagad Road Ahead Of Monsoon

The Lokhandwala Residents Association (LRA) had fought a legal battle for the road by filing a public interest litigation (PIL) with the High Court in July 2024. Following instructions passed by the Chief Justice, the civic chief passed the implementation order for the road on October 1, 2024.

Petitioner and LRA founder Shishir Vivekanand Shetty said MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar had ensured that all back-end documentation work to initiate the project was systematically completed over the years, including the handing over of the Mahindra & Mahindra land.