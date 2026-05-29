Thane Traffic Alert: Parking Restrictions, Alternate Traffic Arrangements Introduced On DNC Road And Sunilnagar Road - Check Details Here |

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police have introduced new traffic and parking regulations on DNC Road and Sunilnagar Road in Dombivli East to address congestion and ensure smoother vehicular movement in the area. The revised arrangements, including parking restrictions and alternate traffic management measures, will be implemented on a trial basis for 30 days.

According to an Instagram post by Thane Police, DNC Road is a major traffic corridor under the Dombivli Traffic Sub-Division and frequently witnesses heavy congestion due to unregulated roadside parking. The new measures aim to keep traffic moving smoothly and reduce the risk of accidents and bottlenecks.

As part of the traffic management plan, a P1-P2 parking system will be enforced on the stretch between Dr R.P. Road and Nerurkar Road at Dutt Chowk on DNC Road. Parking will not be permitted within 10 metres on either side of road bends. Similar restrictions will be imposed on the stretch between Laxmikant Patil Chowk/Snehankit Mitra Mandal and Sumati Skyline Building on Sunilnagar Road.

A complete no-parking zone has also been declared on the stretch between Dutt Chowk and Laxmikant Patil Chowk/Snehankit Mitra Mandal on Sunilnagar Road. The restrictions will remain in force 24 hours a day.

Traffic officials said the move is intended to prevent traffic snarls caused by vehicles parked along the carriageway, which often narrow the available road space and slow down traffic movement. The restrictions are also expected to facilitate easier movement of emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire brigade units.

Motorists travelling through DNC Road and Sunilnagar Road have been advised to use designated parking spaces and avoid stopping vehicles along restricted stretches. Drivers heading towards Dutt Chowk, Laxmikant Patil Chowk and adjoining areas have been urged to plan their routes in advance and follow traffic police instructions to avoid delays.

The notification will remain in effect for 30 days on an experimental basis. Citizens can submit objections or suggestions regarding the revised traffic arrangements to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Branch, Teen Hath Naka, Thane. If no objections are received during the trial period, the arrangements may be made permanent.

The restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, green corridor vehicles, oxygen transport vehicles and other essential service vehicles.

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