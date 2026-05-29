BMC Approves Cutting Of 1,900 Trees For Coastal Road North Project Amid Environmental Concerns | Representative image

Mumbai: In a final nod, the proposals to cut around 1900 trees for Versova Bhayandar Link Road (Coastal Road North), were sanctioned by the BMC's Tree Authority on Friday. The trees fall in the alignment of a interchange to be built in Andheri -Charkop. Of the 1900, over 700 trees will be replanted in Panvel.

Notably, more than 45,000 trees, including mangroves are to be cut for the BMC's ambitious project, and the proposals for the remaining will be presented before Tree Authority in upcoming meetings.

Although many of the mangroves and trees will be replanted and compensatory afforestation will also be done, the opposition has raised doubts over poor their survival rate. Opposition leader in the BMC Kishori Pednekar said, "The proposals were passed in the Tree Authority on basis on numbers. Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to oppose trees cutting, especially when city is facing heatwaves and environmental impacts due to depleting green cover. It's because the BMC extended the alignment by 2 km, more trees are impacted, like the ones at Nana Nani Park. The realignment was possible, and doubts arise over project design, consultants and contractors. We are not against the project, but against cutting more trees."

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Tree Authority member Pramod Sawant said, "What guarantee the BMC gives on survival of the replanted and compensatory plantations of trees, when several researches shows survival rate is not more than 30%. What is the point of compensatory plantation outside Mumbai, when trees are cut here?"

Group leader BJP's Ganesh Khankar said, "No doubt the survival rate is low, but we will work on it. I also suggested in the Tree Authority meeting that Mumbai has 45,000 housing societies and if every housing society plants one tree, the city will get added green cover. The idea was welcomed by all members, and we will take it forward."

The BMC has already began the construction of the Coastal Road North on ground, while surface level cutting of the mangroves have also begun. However, the work of the sealink is yet to start.

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