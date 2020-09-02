Mumbai: Part of eight-storey residential building collapses in Dongri, woman feared trapped

A part of eight-storey residential building collapsed in Dongri area of South Mumbai on Wednesday morning and a woman was feared trapped.

Fire brigade, police and ambulances rushed to the spot and search and rescue operations were underway. The incident took place on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road in Dongri area around 7.30 am when the entire back portion between the third and seventh floors of the building collapsed.

A woman was feared trapped under a staircase of the building and efforts were on to rescue her, Mumbai Fire Brigade said in a statement.

The incident took place days after a three-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on August 27. A septuagenarian woman and a 12- year-old girl were killed after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Nagpada.