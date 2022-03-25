Mumbai: Parking ban in certain roads near DY Patil stadium during IPL matches

The traffic department of Navi Mumbai police has created no parking zones at certain roads around DY Patil Stadium in Nerul ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

A total of 20 matches have been scheduled at the DY Patil stadium starting from March 27.

On account of the cricket matches, there is a strong possibility of traffic congestion on the surrounding roads of the stadium. In order to prevent traffic jams and ensure smooth flow of emergency vehicles like fire brigade and ambulances, the deputy commissioner police (Traffic) has declared certain roads as no parking on match days.

As per the decision, odd and even parking have been ordered from the Shani temple to DY Patil hospital and from the T Point of Shani Temple to the Water supply chowk and R R Patil Garden. However, these stretches will have no parking on match days. The no parking system does not include the fire brigade, police, ambulance and other essential services.

Following are the number of match days to be played here at DY Patil Stadium: March 27, March 30, April 2, April 4, April 7, April 11, April 12, April 14, April 17, April 19, April 21, April 23, April 30, and May 3, May 8, May 9, May 11, May 16 and May 18.

