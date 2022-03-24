Mumbai: Traffic restrictions, diversions imposed for underground construction of Dadar Metro railway station

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed restrictions in central Mumbai between the Steelman Junction and Gadkari Chowk in Dadar (W) in the light of underground construction of Metro Line 3's Dadar Metro Railway Station. The restrictions will be in effect till March 11 next year.

According to a notification issued by the traffic police, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is going to construct the underground Dadar Metro railway station, and amid this work, the traffic will be affected on the stretch between Lt. Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) and Gadkari Chowk in Dadar (W). In the light of these developments, the traffic police have imposed diversions for the convenience of the commuters.

The notification states that the northbound arm of Gokhale Road between Gadkari Chowk to Steelman Junction will be shut for all types of vehicular traffic while the southbound will be open for vehicular movement. In the light of these arrangements, both sides of the road will be a 'no parking' zone for 24 hours.

Lokesh Sharma, a BPO employee, who works at Lower Parel, said that it will be a reroute and an additional time of at least 15 minutes, which would have otherwise been a straight road. Sharma said, "Even if the metro train will benefit the people in future, right now it is badly affecting the motorists."

Maria Jose, a law firm executive, was stuck in the reroute traffic and confusion for 20 minutes on Thursday claimed that the diversion arrangements were clumsy. The traffic police however, have deployed personnel to guide people towards the diversion.

Meanwhile, there shall be no entry to the Senapati Bapat Statue towards Steelman Junction on Ranade Road and it will be a one-way road from Steelman Junction to Senapati Bapat Statue during this span of time. The notification also stated that the vehicular traffic proceeding from the Portuguese church along the northbound on Gokhale Road shall take a left turn from Steelman Junction and and proceed along Ranade Road, Dadasaheb Rege Road, Gadkari Junction then shall proceed towards their destination.

The vehicular traffic moving towards Dadar TT shall take a right turn from Steelman Junction, then along Ranade Road, Paneri Junction and then take a left to proceed along NC Kelkar Road, Kotwal Garden, moving towards their destination.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:34 PM IST