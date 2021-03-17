Mumbai: Param Bir Singh’s transfer is MVA’s damage control, says BJP

The opposition has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on the transfers in the police force and said that it will severely hamper the morale of the police force. The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, on Wednesday, termed the transfer of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as MVA's move to control the damage.

BJP legislator Ashish Shelar took a swipe at the government and tweeted, “There has never been such a scandal and discredit to the Mumbai Police. This is the sin of Thackeray government!’’

Further, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis stepped up his attack against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that he had called him in 2018 and urged him to reinstate Sachin Vaze in the police. He called for a thorough probe to find out who the all powerful people in the MVA government allegedly ‘operating Vaze’ were.

Fadnavis said that, when he was the chief minister in 2018, there was pressure from the Shiv Sena to reinstate Vaze in service. "Several Shiv Sena ministers in my government requested me to reinstate Vaze. Even Thackeray, who is the Shiv Sena president, had called asking me to reinstate Vaze," he added.

He informed that the state advocate general gave a negative opinion on the grounds that the reinstatement of Vaze would be illegal, as he had been suspended by the Bombay High Court. Thereafter, MVA reinstated Vaze in 2020 citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fadnavis demanded that National Investigation Agency (NIA) must probe both the cases -the Hiren murder and the explosives-laden SUV found near Mukesh Ambani's residence- as these were interconnected. "A proper investigation will bring out the truth and the entire conspiracy theory," he said.