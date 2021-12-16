Mumbai: Param Bir Singh's co-accused in extortion case arrested

A man named an accused in an extortion case allegedly involving former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and others was arrested here on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

The crime branch of Mumbai police, which is probing the extortion case registered at suburban Goregaon police station, arrested the accused, Vinay Singh, from a cafe, the official said.

This was the fourth arrest in the case, in which Param Bir Singh, dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze and one Riyaz Bhati are among the accused.

Param Bir Singh, who has been suspended by the Maharashtra government over criminal cases against him, has court protection from arrest, whereas Bhati is absconding, he said.

The offence was registered on a complaint of businessman Bimal Agrawal in which he had accused Waze of extortion at the behest of senior IPS officer Singh.

According to the complaint, Waze, who is in jail in another criminal case, had extorted Rs 9 lakh and two high-end mobile phones from the businessman for not conducting raids on two restaurant-cum-bars run by him in Goregaon.

Vinay Singh had filed an anticipatory bail application which was rejected and he was asked by the Supreme Court to surrender before the police, the official said.

Crime branch officials had specific information about Vinay Singh visiting a cafe in suburban Kandivali and accordingly a team was sent to apprehend him, said Neelotpal, DCP (Detection-1).

The accused did not surrender as directed by the apex court hence, the crime branch arrested him, he said.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:49 PM IST