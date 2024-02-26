Mumbai: Para Games Sports 2024 Organised In Borivali, Around 700 Specially-Abled Children Participate

Para Games Sports 2024 | FPJ

Mumbai, February 27: For the first time, around 700 specially abled children from different schools of the city's suburbs participated in the Para Games Sports 2024 organised by the Rotary Club of Borivali. The organisation pledged to continue the event in upcoming years to make sports and games accessible to the specially abled children.

On Sunday, the Rotary Club of Borivali hosted a grand para sports event for the specially abled children studying in different schools of western and central suburbs of Mumbai. The Para Games Sports 2024 was co-hosted by Rotary Club of Mumbai Dahisar in association with Maharashtra government’s Social Welfare Department.

Specially-Abled Children Join Parade, Games

Around 700 students from 24 municipal and aided schools of the city’s suburbs participated in various sports activities organised at the Sports Authority of India ground in Kandivali. Students with visual, auditory and other physical impairment participated in a parade as well as various athletic games to win prizes.

The Suburban District Social Welfare Department overlooked the participation of students, sports management as well as the certification for the winners. Whereas, the Rotary Club involved itself in helping students with their basic needs including providing them with meals and drinks.

Thane-Kalyan MP Attends As Chief Guest:

Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament from Thane-Kalyan attended the para games event as the chief guest while Rotary District Governor Arun Bhargava was the guest of honour for the event. Assistant Commissioner Prasad Khairnar from the Suburban District Social Welfare Department also attended the event.

Pramod Sampat, member of the Rotary Club of Borivali and Advisor for the Para Sports Games, said, “A social welfare organisation had been organising such a para sports event in the town. We wanted one of the schools for specially abled children in Goregaon to be participated but since the suburban school could not be included, we decided to organise a separate event for the suburban schools.”

Apart from Rotary Club, many individuals and organisations joined the noble cause by sponsoring for sports apparels, gifts, certificates, medals as well as food, snacks and water for the children.