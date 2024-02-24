Mumbai: BMC To Soon Install CCTV Cameras In Civic-Run Schools, Proposal Sent For Administrative Approval

Representational Photo | File

Mumbai, February 24: After a wait of five years, the BMC has taken steps to install Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in civic-run schools. In the first phase, 3,000 CCTV cameras will be installed in 100 schools. The tender for the same will be invited in the next week, said the civic official.

The decision to install cameras was taken in 2019. However, the plan was stuck, due to various reasons such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the high cost of cameras etc. in the past five years. Last year, the civic authorities decided to install less expensive cameras on the school premises. The proposal has now been sent to the municipal commissioner for administrative approval.

Where Will CCTV Cameras Be Installed?

"The cameras will be installed in the civic-run schools by the new academic year. We have surveyed 50% of schools in the last six months. The cameras will be set up on school premises, entrance and exits and hallway. The live feed of the cameras will be made accessible in the principal's office," said a civic official.

Rajesh Kankal, BMC's Education officer said, "In the first phase, 100 schools have been selected to install cameras. The tender will be invited in the next week and installation will start in this financial year."

Long-Pending Demand:

Sachin Padwal, ex-corporator and former member of the Civic Education Committee said, “We have been demanding to install CCTV cameras in schools since 2017. After installing them, the civic body should ensure that the cameras are in working condition. The principal and administrative officer of the school should inspect the CCTVs every month.”

Currently, more than 3.55 lakh students are enrolled in 1,147 BMC schools. Around 6,000 cameras will need to be installed in the school buildings for the amount of Rs 24.30 crore.