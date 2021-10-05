Mumbai: Over 91k receive the jab on Monday

Less than one lakh registered beneficiaries were vaccinated across Mumbai at the 464 Covid vaccine centres on Monday. According to the data, 91,269 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated, of which 55,733 had taken jab at civic-run centres, followed by 31,124 at the private centres and 4,412 were administered vaccines at state centres.

Senior doctor from the civic health department said Mumbai is rapidly vaccinating people and in the next two months, the situation will change and it will be better in terms of vaccination.

“September is expected to have the highest supply, considering the maximum number of citizens in the 18-45 age group, who took the first dose in June, will now be eligible for their second dose,” he said.

Senior doctor said considering the challenges in the city and country, they have done very well when it comes to vaccination. India has good scope to ramp up infrastructure considering our skills at public vaccination are good owing to polio vaccination.

“By this pace, next year at this time we might have a fully vaccinated adult population. The scope of vaccination drive will increase with vaccines for children arriving, but that would not hinder the pace considering the experience of vaccinating children for polio," he said.

