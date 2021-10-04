Mumbai records 341 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on October 4

Mumbai reported 341 new COVID-19 cases on October 4, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,44,730.

520 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,21,571. Now, there are 4532 active cases in the city.

City recorded 2 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,127 as per data released by the city's civic body.







On Monday, 28,223 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,05,02,704 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has slightly declined to 1154 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 40 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 07:03 PM IST