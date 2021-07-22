Mumbai: Over 35k beneficiaries vaccinated in 2 days

More than 35 thousand beneficiaries were administered with Covid-19 doses in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday, as civic and state government operated hospitals had suspended their drive due to shortage of doses.

As per the figures shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as many as 35,429 beneficiaries were inoculated on Wednesday and Thursday till 7 pm. They include - 19,833 beneficiaries between age group 18-44 years, 11,477 beneficiaries between 45-59 years of age, 4045 senior citizens and 11 HCWs and FLWs.

The figures also include 41 lactating mothers, 16 pregnant women and six specially abled citizens. Vaccination in all civic and government hospitals were suspended on Wednesday and Thursday and BMC officials said that these beneficiaries were inoculated only on private hospitals.

According to Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and incharge of public health in the BMC, the civic body has received 61,200 doses of vaccines, which include 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 doses of Covaxin.

Kakani said that additional consignment of vaccines are expected to arrive on Saturday as these would not last more than a day as more than 90 thousand beneficiaries are taking Covid-19 doses regularly.

"If we don't get enough doses by Saturday, then there's a chance that vaccination in some of the BMC and state government run centres would be cancelled again on Saturday," Kakani told FPJ.