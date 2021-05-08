Mumbai: Over 26L jabbed in city till Saturday

Amid technical glitches and a rat race to secure appointment slots for vaccination on CoWin and Aarogya Setu apps, the city has managed to complete 26,80,800 vaccinations as of Saturday.

In a bid to control overcrowding at vaccination centres, BMC on Thursday decided that all potential recipients will have to mandatorily book an appointment on the CoWin app and that no walk-ins would be entertained. Some exceptions have been made for citizens above 45 years who are due for the second dose of Covaxin can enter without an appointment provided they carry the certificate of the first dose in either soft or hard copy.

This has triggered concerns and chaos among those who are unable to book appointments of fine online appointment slots. Many have been saying that BMC should have arranged for assistance for senior citizens to book online appointment slots.

On Saturday, a total of 58,906 beneficiaries were inoculated in 174 designated Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) across Mumbai, of which 22,146 were beneficiaries above 60 years of age. Besides this 22,695 beneficiaries who took their vaccine jabs on Saturday were people in the age group of 45 years to 59 years and only 4,698 were between the age group of 18 to 44 years. A total of 3046 health care workers (HCW) and 6321 Frontline Workers (FLW) too were inoculated on Saturday.

Overall the city has to date inoculated a total of 26,80,800 beneficiaries of which 2,93,010 are HCWs, 3,46,578 are FLWs, 10,78,077 are those above 60 years of age, 9,41,521 are between the age group of 45 to 59 years and 21,614 are those between 18 to 44 years.

Of the total 58,906 beneficiaries inoculated on Saturday 55,626 took Covishield while 3,250 took Covaxin.

On Saturday only two AEFI (Adverse effect due to immunisation) were reported, the patients were kept under observation for 30 minutes and allowed to go home.