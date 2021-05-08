COVID-19 in Mira Bhayandar: As active cases dip below 3,000, MBMC records sharp rise in deaths

With this the total number of deaths had now mounted to 1096 till Friday night. After an astronomical rise in the number of daily detections which shot up as high as 555 in mid-April, there has been a gradual slow down in fresh detection for the past one week. As many as 1,969 people were found positive for the infection this month, clocking an average of around 250 detection's per day unlike earlier when the number of positive cases hovered at an average of 350 to 500 plus on a daily basis. Moreover, 3,293 patients have recovered and discharged from various healthcare facilities in the corresponding period.

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 45,537 the MBMC’s health department data also reveals that a total of 41,504 patients have recovered from their viral infection. Consequently the number of active cases has dipped to 2,937 after a span of exactly one month when the active cases were limited to 3196 on 6, April, 2021. The number of active cases had recently breached the 4,400 mark.