Mumbai: Over 15,000 Candidates Flood Kalina For Air India Walk-In Interviews For 1,800 Handyman And Utility Worker Positions | X

Mumbai: Over 15,000 job aspirants for 1800 handyman and utility workers openings at Air India Airport Services walk interviews turned up at Kalina on Tuesday. The job openings for repair and maintainance roles with Rs 22,000-25,000 monthly pay with minimal education and qualifications requirements had MA, MCom, MMA and other degree holders travelling over 1000 kms to appear for the walk in interviews creating traffic chaos in Kalina.

“The openings for airport services positions require minimal education or skills. Applicant has to be physically fit and be able to work night shifts and long hours on the feet,” explained the recruiter screening the applicants for the walk-in interviews at Air India Kalina office.

The chaos by the large number of applicants led to the Vakola police intervention asking the aviation services recruitment to accept all the resumes to avoid any stampede or traffic accidents. “The applicants were advised to come for interview when short listed by the Air India Airport Services and vacate the area immediately after submitting resume for the position applied,” confirmed Vakola police station official.

The Aviation Industry Employees Guild's general secretary and Kalina resident George Abram criticised the hiring process and poor management for handling over 50,000 job hopefuls standing in 1 km long queue for interviews. and criticised the management of the hiring process. "50,000 youth applicants for 1,786 handyman and 16 utility services show the desperate joblessness in India,” alleged the aviation union leader Abraham.

Most of the applicants were clueless about the role of handyman and utility services at airport but were hopeful to get a job and employment. Anant Pagare, holding MA degree had travelled from Nashik to stand in queue for the walk in interview. “Hardly any employment opportunities in smaller towns and rural India so we have to try luck in big cities like Mumbai and Pune,” said Anant.

Many other had travelled from other rural towns of Parbhani, Akola, Wasim, Sambhaji Nagar, Satara and even MMR areas to Vasai-Virar, Kalyan and Panvel to secure a job.