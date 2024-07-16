 Video: Stampede-Like Situation After Hundreds Of Job Seekers Turn Up For Walk-In Interview In Mumbai's Kalina
Air India Airport Services Ltd has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident and the next steps for the recruitment process.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 09:29 PM IST
Mumbai's Kalina witnessed a massive turnout of job seekers on Tuesday as Air India Airport Services Ltd announced walk-in interviews. The overwhelming number of candidates led to chaotic scenes, forcing authorities to intervene.

According to a tweet posted on X, the crowd size soon became unmanageable, forcing the organisers to change their approach as candidates were asked to leave their CVs and vacate the premises to restore order.

The incident highlights the intense competition for jobs and raises concerns about the organisation of such large-scale recruitment events. Despite the challenges, the organisers assured that all submitted CVs would be reviewed, and eligible candidates would be contacted for further processes.

This comes days after a similar incident in Gujarat’s Bharuch where hundreds of people showed up for just 10 vacancies at a private company.

The overcrowding had resulted in a stampede-like situation but, fortunately, there were no injuries.

