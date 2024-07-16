Video: Stampede-Like Situation After Hundreds Of Job Seekers Turn Up For Walk-In Interview In Mumbai's Kalina

X

Mumbai's Kalina witnessed a massive turnout of job seekers on Tuesday as Air India Airport Services Ltd announced walk-in interviews. The overwhelming number of candidates led to chaotic scenes, forcing authorities to intervene.

According to a tweet posted on X, the crowd size soon became unmanageable, forcing the organisers to change their approach as candidates were asked to leave their CVs and vacate the premises to restore order.

This is Mumbai's Kalina, where a massive crowd of job seekers emerged as the Air India Airport Services Ltd announced walk-in interviews.



The situation soon went out of control and the candidates were asked to leave their CVs and vacate the area.#Mumbai #AIAirportServices pic.twitter.com/vZoLDf40iz — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 16, 2024

The incident highlights the intense competition for jobs and raises concerns about the organisation of such large-scale recruitment events. Despite the challenges, the organisers assured that all submitted CVs would be reviewed, and eligible candidates would be contacted for further processes.

Air India Airport Services Ltd has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident and the next steps for the recruitment process.

This comes days after a similar incident in Gujarat’s Bharuch where hundreds of people showed up for just 10 vacancies at a private company.

ભરૂચમાં બેરોજગારીને ઉજાગર કરતો વીડિયો સામે આવ્યો



10 પોસ્ટ માટેના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં હજારો યુવાનો પહોંચ્યા



ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ માટે થયેલી ભીડમાં થઈ ધકકા મુક્કી



ભીડ એટલી ભારે હતી કે હોટેલની રેલીંગ તુટી ગઈ



થર્મેક્સ કંપની દ્વારા અંકલેશ્વરની લોર્ડ્સ પ્લાઝા હોટલમાં ઇન્ટરવ્યુનું આયોજન થયું હતું pic.twitter.com/d2hBfZrr5q — Darshan Chaudhari (@Bajarangi_) July 11, 2024

The overcrowding had resulted in a stampede-like situation but, fortunately, there were no injuries.