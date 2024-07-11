Bharuch Viral Video: Stampede-Like Situation During Walk-In-Interview At Ankleshwar Hotel, Video Shows Applicants Falling Down As Railing Breaks

Stampede like situation after huge crowd of job seekers gathered for a walk-in-interview at a hotel in Ankleshwar, Bharuch | X

Bharuch, July 11: A large crowd of youngsters turned up in Bharuch's Ankleshwar on Tuesday (July 9) after they learnt about the vacany of 10 posts at a private company. The overcrowding of youth to land a job almost went out of control and a hotel railing broke due to extreme pressure from the applicants. Fortunately, a stampede like situation was avoided and no injuries were reported in the incident.

A viral video surfaced on social media showing an enormous rush of younsters seeking a job after they learnt about a vacany at Thermax Company at Lord's Plaza Hotel, Ankleshwar. The company had posted the vacancies along with the required qualification and work experience.

However, the walk-in-interview threatened to turn into a mass 'mess' as it got dangerously overcrowded, showed the video.

The poor railing had to bear the brunt of the eager and enthusiastic youngsters keen to get the job.

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident. However, as the video shows, the incident could have got ugly.

After the video surfaced, two kinds of reactions came in. On the one hand, netizens commented how the huge rush of candidates applying for 10 posts hints how eager youngsters are to get a job.

On the other hand, some even questioned the security measures and arrangements made by the company and said that the organisation should have been ready to handle such a large crowd if they published the vacancy for the walk-in interview.

Also, this isn't the first time that such a video or visual has surfaced. Videos of candidates far outnumbering the vacancies especially when it comes to government jobs has become a common sight in recent days. There have been time and again demands made to ensure that such situations are avoided at any cost. However, the results are yet to show up.