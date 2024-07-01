'Likh Ke Le Lo': Rahul Gandhi In Parliament Says INDIA Alliance Will Defeat BJP In Gujarat, Says Can Give It In Writing; VIDEO

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday created quite a furore with his speech. After his, "You are not Hindus," remark aimed at the BJP stirred up instant protests in the House, the Congress leader also challenged the BJP and said that the INDIA bloc will surely defeat the BJP in Gujarat.

"Take it from me in writing, the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in Gujarat this time," thundered Rahul Gandhi in the parliament.

"I faced 20+ cases, a 2-year jail sentence, my house being taken away, relentless attacks in the media and 55 hours of interrogation by the ED. When there's an attack like this, you need refuge or ideas that defend you. Shiva was our refuge! He gave the entire opposition the strength to fearlessly take on any onslaught and defend the idea of India," Rahul said in his unrelenting attack at the ruling BJP during his Lok Sabha speech.