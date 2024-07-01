 'Likh Ke Le Lo': Rahul Gandhi In Parliament Says INDIA Alliance Will Defeat BJP In Gujarat, Says Can Give It In Writing; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Likh Ke Le Lo': Rahul Gandhi In Parliament Says INDIA Alliance Will Defeat BJP In Gujarat, Says Can Give It In Writing; VIDEO

'Likh Ke Le Lo': Rahul Gandhi In Parliament Says INDIA Alliance Will Defeat BJP In Gujarat, Says Can Give It In Writing; VIDEO

"Take it from me in writing, the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in Gujarat this time," thundered Rahul Gandhi in the parliament.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
article-image

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday created quite a furore with his speech. After his, "You are not Hindus," remark aimed at the BJP stirred up instant protests in the House, the Congress leader also challenged the BJP and said that the INDIA bloc will surely defeat the BJP in Gujarat.

"Take it from me in writing, the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in Gujarat this time," thundered Rahul Gandhi in the parliament.

"I faced 20+ cases, a 2-year jail sentence, my house being taken away, relentless attacks in the media and 55 hours of interrogation by the ED. When there's an attack like this, you need refuge or ideas that defend you.  Shiva was our refuge! He gave the entire opposition the strength to fearlessly take on any onslaught and defend the idea of India," Rahul said in his unrelenting attack at the ruling BJP during his Lok Sabha speech.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Likh Ke Le Lo': Rahul Gandhi In Parliament Says INDIA Alliance Will Defeat BJP In Gujarat, Says Can...

'Likh Ke Le Lo': Rahul Gandhi In Parliament Says INDIA Alliance Will Defeat BJP In Gujarat, Says Can...

Cruel! Man Drags, Hits Stray Dog With Slipper & Smahes It On Ground In UP's Agra; Horrific VIDEO...

Cruel! Man Drags, Hits Stray Dog With Slipper & Smahes It On Ground In UP's Agra; Horrific VIDEO...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Did You Like It?': Rahul Gandhi Asks Journalists After Fiery Speech As Leader Of Opposition In...

'Did You Like It?': Rahul Gandhi Asks Journalists After Fiery Speech As Leader Of Opposition In...

Activist Medha Patkar Sentenced To 5-Month Jail Term By Delhi Court In 23-Year-Old Defamation Case

Activist Medha Patkar Sentenced To 5-Month Jail Term By Delhi Court In 23-Year-Old Defamation Case