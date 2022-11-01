Mumbai: Opposition welcomes CM Eknath Shinde's direction to conduct CAG inquiry of BMC irregularities | File pic

Mumbai: Opposition parties in BMC have welcomed CM Eknath Shinde's orders to conduct an inquiry into corruption that happened in BMC during the last two and a half years through CAG.

In his letter, Samajwadi party MLA Raees Shaikh, stated that he welcomed the decision taken by the CM to conduct an audit of Rs. 12 thousand crores spent on 76 public works.

He further said, "I have raised the issues of irregularities in development works; irregularities in finance during the COVID period; tenders of different projects, erection of Covid centers; construction of roads; and procurement of medicines. I have informed state government, raised the issue in Mahasabha meeting of BMC, and had also written a letter to BMC commissioner. "

He added, "I have also brought out irregularities of the Central Purchase Department (CPD) of BMC in various tender processes and shortcomings while procuring medicines and medical equipment bought during the COVID-19 period."

Shaikh claimed that he had called a meeting with the then Vidhansabha Chairman and brought out the corruption of BMC in land dealing with private builders in Dahisar.

Transparent inquiry through CAG required

In his letter, Shaikh demanded a transparent inquiry through CAG. He stated that on March 17, 2020, a resolution was passed in the standing committee, and financial authority was given to the BMC Commissioner to spend money during the COVID period.

Shaikh asked that if a civic officer or employee, who may come under the ambit of an inquiry, continues to work in his or her position, then the fairness and integrity of such an investigation can get affected. Since, there are chances of interfering with the investigation, Shaikh added.

Meanwhile, Congress group leader Ravi Raja tweeted, "I welcome the decision of @cmo Maharashtra to ask CAG to probe into projects undertaken by BMC, which included covid centers, Jumbo hospitals, and Dahisar land deals. The people who will be found guilty in the probe must be punished severely. "

"During COVID times, decent medical services were provided to the patients, but the cost incurred on them was exorbitant. There was no accountability for the way money was spent. It was a looting of public money. So this probe should be time-bound and effective. " Raja added in his tweet.

I welcome the decision of @CMOMaharashtra to ask CAG to probe into projects worth Rs. 12,000 crore undertaken by BMC which includes covid centers, jumbo hospitals and Dahisar land deals. The people who will be found guilty in probe must be punished severely.1-1 — Ravi Raja INC (@ravirajaINC) October 31, 2022

Shivsena had passed a Rs 2100 crore proposal

Similarly, BJP group leader in BMC, Prabhakar Shinde, said to FPJ, " During the standing committee meeting I raised the issue of a proposal Rs 2100 crore, which I vehemently opposed. but ruling Shivsena had passed it with majority."

"The administration had given Rs. 75 thousand rent for the toilet for three months, masks, and medicines, Remdesivir were purchased at exorbitant prices. BMC could have bought these things instead of taking them on rent. At that time, I raised the issue that the standing committee had no control over the administration. Now I say that the ruling party and administration have looted citizen's money. They must give an answer for it as was from taxes paid by hard earned money," he said.