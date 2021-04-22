Mumbai: Opposition in BMC seeks action against Sena corporator for ruckus at Bhagwati Hospital

Two days after a video of an argument between Shiv Sena corporator from Gorai and civic education committee chairman Sandhya Doshi with the healthcare staff of civic-run Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali went viral, the Opposition has demanded action against her. Doshi in the video is seen arguing with the staff and claiming a doctor from the hospital misbehaved with a Covid-19 patient from her electoral ward.

Doshi is heard saying in the video, that a doctor has misbehaved with a patient, and hence she has to come here and intervened. She went on to say that she can arrange for 10 such doctors at the hospital.” The incident took place on Tuesday.

In response to this, the healthcare staff and doctors at Bhagwati Hospital released video threatening to resign, protesting Doshi’s behaviour. A doctor in the video is heard saying, “We are working under constant stress and are daily seeing our colleagues falling ill to Covid-19. In all this, if someone expects us to pay attention to a particular patient, it will not be possible. We request whoever claims that they can get 10 doctors like us to get them. We will resign post this.”

However, both the staff at Bhagwati Hospital and Doshi later said that they have sorted the issue. Doshi however said, that, “I got complaints of staff misbehaving with patients hence I had gone to Bhagwati Hospital. My ward has a high number of cases and it is a cause of concern, people are scared and It is my duty as a public representative to stand by them, which I did. However, whatever is seen in the video has taken place in the heat of the moment and nothing was intentional, I didnot go there with an intention to argue but to help the needy. Post that situation, the patient was hospitalised. While I have already apologised to the staff and the situation has been restored and there is no chaos." said Doshi.

Meanwhile, Dr P Jadhav, head at Bhagwati Hospital, said, “The issue has been resolved between the doctors and the corporator. All doctors are on duty and there is no question of any of our health care staff resigning.”

Meanwhile BJP has written to the BMC commissioner to take action against Doshi for creating ruckus at the Covid hospital also pointed out that the person with Doshi wasn't wearing a mask.