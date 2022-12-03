Mumbai: One held for extortion from construction firm

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 12 has arrested one person for trying to extort Rs5 lakh from the manager of a reputed construction company. The suspect has been identified as Bhimsen Yadav and he is currently in police custody.

As per the information given by police, construction work of a building was underway in Kandivali East. The suspect made a false complaint against the firm and threatened to stop work. He first demanded Rs1 crore and then Rs 5lakh to allow the firm to continue work.

The manager of the company, however, approached the Samtanagar police station, who registered a case, which was probed by Unit 12. The police got information that the suspect was coming to collect the first installment of the extortion money.

In-charge Police Officer Vilas Bhosle, Police Inspector Mahesh Togarwad, Assistant Inspector Ulhas Kholam and others in the team caught him red-handed while accepting the amount.

The police said the suspect used to complain against other building construction firms, too, to various departments and threatened to stop work.