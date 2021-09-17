Mumbai: On verge of shut down, autistic children’s NGO take up crowdfunding to survive

A Mumbai-based NGO working towards the betterment of the underprivileged autistic children are raising funds through crowdfunding. They aim to raise Rs 10 lakh with the help of crowdfunding platform ImpactGuru.com. The NGO’s mission is to keep them safe and healthy in ways possible and build them to be independent and self-sufficient. They provide kids with training and therapy for individuals so that they improve on their skill sets and have life without remorse.

The entire universe has taken a breather in this pandemic, but these tragic times have affected them in extreme ways. Whether it be food, clothing or shelter for those kids, they have faced the crisis on every verge of our existence. But because of a few generous donors they have survived 2020 and are hoping for 2021 to be better.

The NGO is on the verge of shut down because they are unable to bear all the other expenditures such as rent, electricity, and other basic needs for sustainability. The pain is mutual but the catastrophic effect that it has on the children is devastating because more than half of the population in this NGO is below poverty level. The fundraiser will help them increase their survival rate and will be very helpful for the children.

The agenda of this fundraiser is to survive and coexist with the environment meant for everyone and help the kids with such disabilities to survive. The NGO urges people to come forward and help them to survive during these tough times.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:28 PM IST