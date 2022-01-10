Mumbai: On day one of COVID-19 precautionary dose drive, vaccine centres in city receive low response

Covid vaccine centres in the city received a chilly response from senior citizens, healthcare and frontline workers eligible for the precautionary dose, as the nationwide drive began on Monday. According to the CoWin portal, until 8pm on Monday, only 10,698 beneficiaries had been administered booster doses in Mumbai. Civic officials said though currently the number is low, they had administered more precautionary doses compared to other districts in Maharashtra. Several senior citizens who lined up to get their third shot said they were happy the government had allowed them to take the precautionary dose, as it was much needed, considering that most of the infections and deaths are in the 60-plus age group.

Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean, BKC Covid Vaccine Centre, said more than 700 beneficiaries had been administered their precautionary doses. There were few people on Day 1 but the numbers would gradually increase in the coming days, he said.

“We have enough stock to administer precautionary doses and all preparations have been made to avoid any chaos at the centre. For now, fewer people are coming in to get their precautionary doses, as in the third wave, people are contracting infections and most of them are home isolated. The numbers will increase in the next three to four days,” he said.

Dr Saurabh Gangurde, who heads the vaccination centre at Chembur, said, “Only 12 Senior citizens and frontline workers had shown up for their booster doses in our ward till afternoon. But it’s just the beginning of the drive and the number will rise in the upcoming days. We don’t seek any certificate or prescription from senior citizens, we just ask them whether or not they have consulted with their doctors.”

Tanuja Ughade, Administrative Officer, BMC M/West ward, who received her dose at the Chembur centre said, “New corona variants are emerging each day, and doctors are struggling to find a solution. We have no option but to take the booster dose. I have taken mine and will appeal to all my colleagues and workers to do the same and safeguard themselves.”

Shivaji Tidke, 67, a retired mill worker, said, “We have no option but to follow what our government says. We have a family and my grandchildren stay with me. I would not want anything to happen to them because of me, hence, I took a booster dose today. I have diabetes and other ailments but I consulted a doctor before vaccination.”

The booster dose is available to citizens who received their second dose 39 weeks or nine months ago.

Meanwhile, in Thane, Mayor Naresh Mhaske, Thane Municipal Corporation, visited various vaccination centres where booster doses were being offered. Mhaske said the booster dose was available at 53 different centres across the district. “Eligible citizens, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare and frontline workers should take advantage of the drive. Citizens can register on cowin.in or directly walk in to the Covid centre for the purpose. We received a good response from senior citizens on the first day,” he added.

Mhaske sought to remind people that even after they had received two doses and an additional booster dose, they should continue wearing masks, follow social distancing, wash their hands regularly and avoid going to crowded places. “Faced with a situation like the current one, wearing a mask is important for health reasons. People should not roam around maskless,” he said and appealed to people to come forward and get vaccinated. “Citizens who have not taken even a single dose should not believe in rumours but come forward and get vaccinated, as responsible citizens. Vaccination does not have a bad impact on health,” Mhaske said.

