Mumbai: Officials await BMC chief's nod for action as deadline for Marathi signboards ends

With the deadline for displaying Marathi signboards on the shops and establishments across the city coming to an end on Friday, the officials are now waiting for a nod from the civic chief to initiate action. “Once we get a green signal we will start action in the next 2-3 days,” said an official.

The deadline to display Marathi sign boards was extended by the civic body for three months. In a recent review taken by the officials, it was observed 50 per cent of the shops were yet to make the required changes on signboards. The civic license department has informed Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and sought his permission to start action against the violators.

“Once we get permission, the ward-wise team will visit each shop and commercial establishments in their respective areas. Cases will be filed against violators who will be fined Rs 2,000 per person employed in their shops. Since there is no stay order from the Supreme Court the action might start in the next 2-3 days,” said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Retailers and Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) has challenged the constitutionality of the newly inserted Sec 36 -A, questioning whether the state can impose such an act. Viren Shah, president of FRTWA said, “We will be moving a stay application in the connected special leave petition as the deadline for compliance with the Marathi signboards mandate expired today.” BMC chief Chahal did not comment even after repeated attempts.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly passed a bill in March that mandates all shops and establishments to display signboards in Devanagari script. Acting on it, the BMC issued guidelines and set a deadline of May 31, which was opposed by the retailers' association. At the request of several trade associations, the deadline was extended till June 30 and again till September 30. But even after the extensions, the civic officials found that only 2.5 lakh shops out of total five lakh have displayed Marathi signboards.