Mumbai: Official apathy adding to civic woes, say Chandivali residents

Garbage piled up in front of BMC Hospital at Chandivali | FPJ

Mumbai: Residents of Chandivali near Powai have been facing problems of garbage pile ups, bad roads, illegally parked trucks, chain snatching, etc for the past few years. However, they do not see much hope in the near future, given the official apathy over the serious issues. Even the BMC hospital and public garden in the area have not been spared.

Garbage is lifted from near the entrance of the hospital only thrice a week. During the remaining period, filth just piles up posing a health hazard. This problem has been persisting for the past two years.

Complaints to BMC in vain

The Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) has repeatedly complained through tweets and letters to the BMC, but in vain. The area has about 2,500 flats.

Mandeep Singh Makkar, a founder-member of the CCWA, said another problem faced by locals is blockage of Chandivali Farm Road by trucks which are illegally parked there by a transport company, leading to huge traffic jams. Their drivers have blocked the footpath and misbehave in public space after consuming alcohol. This is a safety concern for women and children living in the neighbourhood complexes. The residents fear the increased chances of chain snatching, eve teasing and kidnapping.

Roads blocked due to parking

Despite multiple complaints to the Sakinaka Police Station and the traffic police to clear the roads, there has been no response. When questioned, the truck drivers say they pay “hafta”, and are thus allowed to park anywhere on the road. On the same road, ready-mix cement plants are causing heavy air pollution. Due to several construction activities, the area's air quality index has once reached over 300, which is considered to be hazardous.

Non-functional street lights

Another CCWA member Anil Sonkar has complained about the non-functioning of street lights in the area. Due to no street lights and open manholes, there are chances of accidents.